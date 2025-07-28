Dallas hosts New York following Ionescu’s 30-point outing

New York Liberty (17-7, 10-2 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (7-19, 3-12 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT…

New York Liberty (17-7, 10-2 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (7-19, 3-12 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty visits the Dallas Wings after Sabrina Ionescu scored 30 points in the Liberty’s 101-99 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Wings are 4-8 in home games. Dallas leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 36.7 boards. Myisha Hines-Allen leads the Wings with 5.3 rebounds.

The Liberty are 5-4 on the road. New York leads the Eastern Conference with 21.8 assists. Natasha Cloud paces the Liberty with 5.9.

Dallas is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 41.6% New York allows to opponents. New York averages 87.9 points per game, 1.3 more than the 86.6 Dallas allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 16 points and 3.9 assists for the Wings. Paige Bueckers is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cloud is averaging 10.4 points and 5.9 assists for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 3-7, averaging 82.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points per game.

Liberty: 6-4, averaging 88.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Maddy Siegrist: out (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

Liberty: Nyara Sabally: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

