Dallas hosts Indiana after Bueckers’ 21-point performance

Indiana Fever (15-12, 9-7 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (8-20, 3-12 Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings hosts the Indiana Fever after Paige Bueckers scored 21 points in the Dallas Wings’ 88-85 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Wings have gone 5-9 in home games. Dallas is seventh in the WNBA with 20.1 assists per game led by Bueckers averaging 5.5.

The Fever are 6-6 in road games. Indiana ranks seventh in the WNBA allowing 81.1 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Dallas’ average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Indiana allows. Indiana averages 85.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 86.5 Dallas gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on July 13 the Fever won 102-83 led by 20 points from Kelsey Mitchell, while Bueckers scored 21 points for the Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 16 points and 4.2 assists for the Wings. Bueckers is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 19.7 points for the Fever. Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 3-7, averaging 83.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.5 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 87.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Maddy Siegrist: out (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

