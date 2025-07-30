Dallas hosts Atlanta after Canada’s 21-point game

Atlanta Dream (15-11, 9-6 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (8-19, 3-12 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Atlanta Dream (15-11, 9-6 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (8-19, 3-12 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream visits the Dallas Wings after Jordin Canada scored 21 points in the Dream’s 77-75 loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

The Wings have gone 5-8 at home. Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 86.4 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Dream are 7-7 in road games. Atlanta has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Dallas’ average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Atlanta allows. Atlanta averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Dallas allows.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Wings defeated the Dream 68-55 in their last matchup on June 25. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 21 points, and Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Wings. JJ Quinerly is averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Allisha Gray is averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Dream. Canada is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 4-6, averaging 82.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Dream: 5-5, averaging 82.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Maddy Siegrist: out (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

