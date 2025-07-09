Cyclist Greg LeMond receives Congressional Gold Medal at Capitol ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg LeMond, who is one of the most decorated cyclists in American history as a three-time Tour…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg LeMond, who is one of the most decorated cyclists in American history as a three-time Tour de France winner, was honored Wednesday with the Congressional Gold Medal.

LeMond, 64, received the medal during a ceremony at the Capitol with his wife, Kathy, and children in attendance. It was announced he’d receive the medal in 2020, but the pandemic delayed his ceremony.

“It is the highest honor that we can bestow in this institution,” Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said. “It honors citizens whose contributions have shaped our country, enriched our history and lifted the spirits of the American people. And much like the American Dream itself, this honor is not reserved for any one person and profession, it can be earned and won by anyone who’s deserving.”

LeMond, a two-time World Road Race champion, was shot on a hunting trip in 1987 at the peak of his career, shortly after becoming the first American man to win the Tour de France. He recovered to win two more Tours: by the race’s narrowest margin (eight seconds) in 1989 and again in 1990.

“The honor is more than I ever expected, and I accept it with deep gratitude and also with a profound sense of humility,” LeMond said. “Today isn’t just about reflecting on my own journey. It’s about honoring the people, places and the moments that shaped it.”

Johnson presented the medal alongside Democratic Rep. Mike Thompson of California and former Republican Rep. Tom Graves of Georgia.

LeMond reflected on his time in Europe, where he was proudly referred to as “The American.”

“I am honored beyond words to receive this Congressional Gold Medal,” he said. “I stand here knowing this honor isn’t mine alone. It belongs to every teammate, every supporter, every family member and to all of the extraordinary Americans whose courage and sacrifice made my life and career possible. I am proud to be an American, and I thank you, all of you, from the bottom of my heart.”

