Cubs visit the Brewers to open 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (62-43, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-43, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (11-3, 2.20 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 2.45 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -114, Brewers -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs on Monday to start a three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 62-43 record overall and a 34-19 record in home games. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.58 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

Chicago is 62-43 overall and 29-24 on the road. The Cubs have the best team batting average in the NL at .255.

The teams match up Monday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has 29 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs while hitting .276 for the Brewers. Andrew Vaughn is 11 for 35 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 18 home runs, 68 walks and 58 RBIs while hitting .274 for the Cubs. Matt Shaw is 12 for 28 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .273 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.15 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Brewers: Nick Mears: day-to-day (back), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

