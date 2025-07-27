Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner shows off all-around game against the White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner delivered for the Chicago Cubs on Sunday — at the plate and in the field.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner delivered for the Chicago Cubs on Sunday — at the plate and in the field.

Hoerner hit an RBI single and scored from first on Matt Shaw’s double in the sixth inning of the Cubs’ series finale against the Chicago White Sox. He also reached on an infield single in the second on the 14th pitch of his at-bat against Sean Burke.

But Hoerner’s best moment of the afternoon was a heady defensive play in the third at Rate Field.

The White Sox had runners on first and second with one out when Chase Meidroth popped up to Hoerner at second base. Meidroth was called out via the infield fly rule, and Hoerner let the ball drop to see if any of the baserunners would try to advance.

When Lenyn Sosa broke for third, Hoerner — a Gold Glove winner in 2023 — threw him out for the inning-ending double play.

