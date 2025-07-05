Cubs play the Cardinals after Busch’s 3-home run game

St. Louis Cardinals (47-42, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-35, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Saturday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (47-42, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-35, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (6-6, 3.70 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Pomeranz (2-1, 0.00 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -132, Cardinals +110; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Michael Busch hit three home runs on Friday in an 11-3 win over the Cardinals.

Chicago is 53-35 overall and 29-15 in home games. The Cubs have hit 133 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

St. Louis is 21-25 in road games and 47-42 overall. The Cardinals have hit 88 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Busch has a .288 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 13 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs. Dansby Swanson is 15 for 41 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has 22 doubles, seven home runs and 32 RBIs for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 9 for 38 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .275 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .211 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.