Cubs host the Red Sox on home winning streak

The Chicago Cubs host the Boston Red Sox trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Tucker hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, July 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)(AP/Yuki Iwamura) Chicago Cubs' Kyle Tucker hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, July 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)(AP/Yuki Iwamura) Boston Red Sox (53-47, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (59-39, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (10-4, 2.23 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 160 strikeouts); Cubs: Cade Horton (3-3, 4.45 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Cubs +117; over/under is 7 runs

Chicago has a 59-39 record overall and a 32-16 record in home games. The Cubs are 45-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Boston has a 21-27 record on the road and a 53-47 record overall. The Red Sox have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.83.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with 26 home runs while slugging .551. Carson Kelly is 11 for 32 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Wilyer Abreu has 11 doubles and 18 home runs for the Red Sox. Ceddanne Rafaela is 15 for 37 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .272 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (acl), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (knee), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Zack Kelly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Guerrero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

