Cubs’ Happ leaves game after fouling ball off his shin and feeling lightheaded

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ian Happ left the Chicago Cubs’ game with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night after fouling the ball off his left shin in the eighth inning.

Happ said after the Cubs’ 9-3 loss that X-rays were negative. He also said he was feeling lightheaded when he left the game.

“That’s the biggest concern, that there’s nothing fractured,” Happ said.

The 30-year-old outfielder tried to walk it off but remained in discomfort and was removed from the game before he could finish his plate appearance.

Vidal Bruján pinch-hit for Happ and struck out swinging.

Happ is batting .227 with a .324 on-base percentage, .380 slugging percentage, 14 homers, 50 RBIs and five steals in 97 games this season.

