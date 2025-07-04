Cubs break franchise record with 8 home runs, 3 by Michael Busch

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs turned their holiday into a home run. Eight of them, to…

Eight of them, to be exact.

Busch hit three longballs, Pete Crow-Armstrong connected twice and the Cubs went deep a franchise-record eight times to hammer the St. Louis Cardinals 11-3 on Friday for their fourth straight victory.

“It was just a fun game to be a part of,” Busch said. “Baseball is kind of a July Fourth kind of deal and especially to do it in Wrigley Field and have just so much excitement in the game — that was one I’ll never forget.”

The fireworks started long before sunset in front of 40,038 fans at Wrigley.

Busch went 4 for 4 with five RBIs in his first career three-homer performance and second multihomer game. His second drive of the day hit the right-field video board, just after Crow-Armstrong reached it.

“I think that’s the little side effect of baseball,” Busch said. “You get in there just trying to have good at-bats and try to win the game, but when things like that happen, it’s cool.

“You grow up dreaming of playing in the big leagues and to be able to do it and then, you know, to stitch your name in the Chicago Cubs record books is pretty cool.”

The eight longballs allowed by St. Louis also broke a club mark.

The 27-year-old Busch has rounded into a reliable everyday first baseman for the Cubs following a January 2024 trade from the Dodgers that largely went under the radar. He came to Chicago with right-hander Yency Almonte in a deal that sent prospects Jackson Ferris and Zyhir Hope to Los Angeles.

Busch played 152 games last season for the Cubs, batting .248 with 21 homers and 65 RBIs. This year, he’s upped his average to .288 with 17 homers and 55 RBIs in 82 games.

“He’s turned into a really great offensive player,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Last year it felt like there was kinds of ups and downs during the season. And this year, you know, he has lengthened the ups and shortened the downs.”

Crow-Armstrong also went 4 for 4 and Dansby Swanson launched a two-run homer for Chicago. Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly added solo shots as the NL Central leaders hit six homers in the first three innings off Miles Mikolas (4-6), a record for most home runs off a Cardinals pitcher in one game.

“We just did an extremely good job at being aggressive in the zone and it was just kind of our day,” Busch said. “You know, we don’t really miss in the zone and I think when that happens, we’re a very scary ballteam.”

