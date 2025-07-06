Cubs and Cardinals meet in series rubber match

St. Louis Cardinals (48-42, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-36, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (48-42, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-36, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Erick Fedde (3-8, 4.56 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Cubs: Matthew Boyd (8-3, 2.65 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -208, Cardinals +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Chicago is 29-16 at home and 53-36 overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks second in the NL.

St. Louis is 48-42 overall and 22-25 on the road. The Cardinals have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.04.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with 24 home runs while slugging .551. Michael Busch is 17 for 36 with six home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has a .296 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 22 doubles and seven home runs. Masyn Winn is 10 for 39 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .265 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (shoulder), Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.