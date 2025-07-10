Crow-Armstrong homers twice as Cubs top Twins 8-1 to deny series sweep

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong hit two home runs for his fifth multi-homer game this season, powering the Chicago Cubs…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong hit two home runs for his fifth multi-homer game this season, powering the Chicago Cubs past the Minnesota Twins 8-1 on Thursday.

Crow-Armstrong, whose first-half breakout earned him a starting spot for the National League All-Star team, went 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs to help the Cubs avoid a three-game sweep. Colin Rea (7-3) won his third straight start with a three-hitter over a season-high seven innings, and Minnesota native Michael Busch added two RBIs.

Rea allowed only a fifth-inning home run by Kody Clemens, as the 35-year-old right-hander turned in his longest start since seven shutout innings for Milwaukee last Aug. 18.

Dansby Swanson doubled and scored on Nico Hoerner’s single in the second inning to give the Cubs their first lead of the series, and they kept hacking for all five innings against Twins starter Chris Paddack (3-8).

Paddack, who considers Rea a mentor dating to their time together with San Diego for his advice on recovery from Tommy John elbow surgery, gave up 11 hits and six runs. He is 1-5 in his last 10 starts, with the Twins winning three.

Key moment

Crow-Armstrong hit a two-out, two-run homer in the third inning, a 414-foot blast that was a few inches too high for center fielder Harrison Bader to catch as he jumped at the wall.

Key stat

Crow-Armstrong led off the seventh against Anthony Misiewicz with a solo shot to tie teammate Seiya Suzuki for sixth in MLB with 25 homers.

Up next

The Cubs travel to New York for a three-game series against the Yankees starting Friday. Neither team had announced their starter.

The Twins host Pittsburgh for a three-game series starting Friday, when RH Paul Skenes (4-7, 1.94 ERA) takes the mound for the Pirates opposite RH Joe Ryan (8-4, 2.76 ERA) in a matchup of All-Star starting pitchers.

