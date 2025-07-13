Cooper Flagg’s run in the NBA Summer League ending after 2 games, AP source says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cooper Flagg’s first and likely only NBA Summer League is over. The Dallas Mavericks have shut…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cooper Flagg’s first and likely only NBA Summer League is over.

The Dallas Mavericks have shut down the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft after two summer league games, according to a person who spoke Sunday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not revealed the move publicly.

Flagg — who spent his lone college season at Duke before making the leap to the NBA — averaged 20.5 points and five rebounds in his two games in Las Vegas. It’s not uncommon nor unexpected for teams to shut down top picks or NBA rotation players who are on summer rosters early; for example, San Antonio shut Victor Wembanyama down for the summer after two games in Las Vegas after he was the No. 1 pick in 2023.

Flagg put a variety of skills on display in his two games, including bringing the ball downcourt quite a bit. He was the main attraction in Las Vegas, and seemed to handle the spotlight with ease.

“I’ve been through all this before, same thing going into college, same expectations, same people talking about you,” Flagg said after a 31-point effort against San Antonio on Saturday. “So, it’s just trusting the work, trusting all those hours, just knowing what I can do.”

Summer League in Las Vegas runs through July 20.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.