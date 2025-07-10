Connecticut visits Seattle after Charles’ 29-point game

Connecticut Sun (3-16, 2-6 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (12-8, 8-5 Western Conference) Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun (3-16, 2-6 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (12-8, 8-5 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun takes on the Seattle Storm after Tina Charles scored 29 points in the Sun’s 93-83 win against the Seattle Storm.

The Storm have gone 6-3 at home. Seattle is seventh in the WNBA allowing 80.0 points per game while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Sun are 1-9 in road games. Connecticut has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Seattle is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Connecticut allows to opponents. Connecticut averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Seattle gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sun won 93-83 in the last matchup on July 9. Charles led the Sun with 29 points, and Skylar Diggins led the Storm with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 17 points and eight rebounds for the Storm. Diggins is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa is averaging 8.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Sun. Charles is averaging 14.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 82.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Sun: 1-9, averaging 72.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Sun: None listed.

