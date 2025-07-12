Connecticut visits Los Angeles after Charles’ 20-point outing

Connecticut Sun (3-17, 2-6 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (6-14, 3-10 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT…

Connecticut Sun (3-17, 2-6 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (6-14, 3-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun takes on the Los Angeles Sparks after Tina Charles scored 20 points in the Sun’s 79-65 loss to the Seattle Storm.

The Sparks have gone 1-8 at home. Los Angeles is seventh in the WNBA averaging 82.0 points and is shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Sun are 1-10 on the road. Connecticut is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Los Angeles averages 82.0 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 87.9 Connecticut gives up. Connecticut averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Los Angeles allows.

The Sparks and Sun match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dearica Hamby is averaging 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa is averaging 8.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Sun. Charles is averaging 14.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 3-7, averaging 81.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.1 points per game.

Sun: 1-9, averaging 72.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee).

Sun: Marina Mabrey: out (knee).

