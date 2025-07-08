Connecticut faces Seattle, seeks to stop 10-game skid

Seattle Storm (12-7, 8-5 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-16, 2-6 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Seattle Storm (12-7, 8-5 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-16, 2-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun looks to end its 10-game skid when the Sun take on Seattle Storm.

The Sun have gone 1-7 at home. Connecticut gives up 88.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.8 points per game.

The Storm are 6-4 on the road. Seattle is second in the Western Conference scoring 37.5 points per game in the paint led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 9.2.

Connecticut is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Seattle allows to opponents. Seattle averages 82.3 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 88.7 Connecticut allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Storm won the last matchup 97-81 on June 28, with Skylar Diggins scoring 24 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tina Charles is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.7 points for the Sun. Jacy Sheldon is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ogwumike is averaging 17.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Storm. Erica Wheeler is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 0-10, averaging 69.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.6 points per game.

Storm: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Marina Mabrey: out (knee).

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

