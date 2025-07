CONCACAF Gold Cup Glance

All Times EDT Saturday, June 14 At Inglewood, Calif. Mexico 3, Dominican Republic 2 Sunday, June 15 At San Diego…

All Times EDT

Saturday, June 14

At Inglewood, Calif.

Mexico 3, Dominican Republic 2

Sunday, June 15

At San Diego

Costa Rica 4, Suriname 3

Wednesday, June 18

At Arlington, Texas

Costa Rica 2, Dominican Republic 1

Mexico 2, Suriname 0

Sunday, June 22

At Arlington, Texas

Dominican Republic 0, Suriname 0

At

Las Vegas

Mexico 0, Costa Rica 0

Tuesday, June 17

At San Jose, Calif.

Curaçao 0, El Salvador 0

At Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada 6, Honduras 0

Saturday, June 21

At Houston

Canada 1, Curaçao 1

Honduras 2, El Salvador 0

Tuesday, June 24

At Houston

Canada 2, El Salvador 0

At San Jose, Calif.

Monday, June 16

At Carson, Calif.

Panama 5, Guadeloupe 2

Guatemala 1, Jamaica 0

Friday, June 20

At San Jose, Calif.

Jamaica 2, Guadeloupe 1

At Austin, Texas

Panama 1, Guatemala 0

Tuesday, June 24

At Houston

Guatemala 3, Guadeloupe 2

At Austin, Texas

Panama 4, Jamaica 1

Sunday, June 15

At San Jose, Calif.

United States 5, Trinidad and Tobago 0

At San Diego

Saudi Arabia 1, Haiti 0

Thursday, June 19

At Houston

Haiti 1, Trinidad and Tobago 1

At Austin, Texas

United States 1, Saudi Arabia 0

Sunday, June 22

At Las Vegas

Saudi Arabia 1, Trinidad and Tobago 1

At Arlington, Texas

United States 2, Haiti 1

Quarterfinals

Saturday, June 28

At Glendale, Ariz.

Honduras 1, Panama 1, Honduras advances on penalty kicks, 5-4

Mexico 2, Saudi Arabia 0

Sunday, June 29

At Minneapolis

Canada 1, Guatemala 1, Guatemala advances on penalty kicks, 6-5

United States 2, Costa Rica 2, United States advances on penalty kicks 4-3

Semifinals

Wednesday, July 2

At St. Louis

United States 2, Guatemala 1

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Mexico 1, Honduras 0

Final

Sunday, July 6

At Houston

Mexico 2, United States 1

