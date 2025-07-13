Collier leads Minnesota against Chicago after 26-point performance

Minnesota Lynx (18-4, 13-2 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (7-13, 1-8 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Minnesota Lynx (18-4, 13-2 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (7-13, 1-8 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx takes on the Chicago Sky after Napheesa Collier scored 26 points in the Lynx’s 87-81 loss to the Chicago Sky.

The Sky have gone 4-4 at home. Chicago has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lynx are 7-4 in road games. Minnesota ranks seventh in the WNBA with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Collier averaging 5.7.

Chicago is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Minnesota allows to opponents. Minnesota has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Chicago have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on July 12 the Sky won 87-81 led by 27 points from Ariel Atkins, while Collier scored 26 points for the Lynx.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angel Reese is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.6 points for the Sky. Atkins is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Collier is averaging 23.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 83.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Lynx: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

Lynx: Karlie Samuelson: out for season (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

