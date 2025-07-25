Chris Chelios, Rasheed Wallace and Claressa Shields top Michigan Sports Hall of Fame’s 2025 class

DETROIT (AP) — Chris Chelios, Rasheed Wallace and Claressa Shields are among the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame’s 2025 class…

The hall of fame announced its 2025 class Friday night. Inductions are scheduled for Dec. 19 in Detroit.

Hockey Hall of Fame member Chelios played defenseman for a decade, helping the Detroit Red Wings win two Stanley Cup Finals. Wallace helped the Detroit Pistons beat the Lakers for the 2004 NBA championship and reach four straight Eastern Conference finals.

Shields became the first American boxer to win consecutive Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016. She also was the first American woman to win the gold medal in boxing and first to win two with a 64-1 record.

Another inductee, Jason Richardson, helped Michigan State win the 2000 national championship.

The class is rounded out by Mark Dantonio, the winningest football coach in Michigan State history; John Lowe, who covered the Tigers from 1986 through 2014 for the Detroit Free Press; and Dave Dombrowski, president and general manager for 14 years with the Tigers.

