Chris Brady makes it back-to-back clean sheets in Fire’s 1-0 win over Red Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Hugo Cuypers scored a penalty late in the first half, Chris Brady earned his second consecutive clean sheet, and the Chicago Fire defeated the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night.

Brady, who stopped four shots in a 2-0 win over Montreal before the All-Star break, had three saves against New York. He last registered back-to-back shutouts in 2024 against New York City and Cincinnati.

Cuypers was fouled by Alexander Hack and made good on the PK, scoring with a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner.

The score came just a few minutes after New York’s Ronald Donkor hit the left post from the center position outside the box.

Carlos Miguel Coronel had five saves for New York.

Chicago leads the all-time series with New York 33-22-16.

MLS is on a break Sunday through Aug. 8 for the Leagues Cup. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

