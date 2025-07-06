Chicago visits Minnesota after Reese’s 24-point showing

Chicago Sky (5-11, 1-7 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (16-2, 12-1 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Chicago Sky (5-11, 1-7 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (16-2, 12-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lynx -15.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky faces the Minnesota Lynx after Angel Reese scored 24 points in the Sky’s 92-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Lynx are 10-0 in home games. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Napheesa Collier leads the Lynx with 8.1 boards.

The Sky have gone 3-7 away from home. Chicago is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

Minnesota averages 85.5 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 87.7 Chicago gives up. Chicago averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Minnesota allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is averaging 24.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Reese is averaging 12.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Sky. Ariel Atkins is averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 86.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Karlie Samuelson: out for season (foot).

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

