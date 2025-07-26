Chicago takes on Indiana, aims to halt 4-game slide

Indiana Fever (13-12, 8-7 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (7-17, 1-9 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (13-12, 8-7 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (7-17, 1-9 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky will try to stop its four-game skid when the Sky take on Indiana Fever.

The Sky are 1-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.9 turnovers per game.

The Fever are 8-7 in conference matchups. Indiana ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Aliyah Boston averaging 7.8.

Chicago scores 76.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 80.5 Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Chicago have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on June 8 the Fever won 79-52 led by 17 points from Kelsey Mitchell, while Kamilla Cardoso scored eight points for the Sky.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angel Reese is averaging 13.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Sky. Rachel Banham is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Natasha Howard is averaging 12 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 85.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.