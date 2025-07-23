Chicago faces Seattle, looks to break 3-game slide

Seattle Storm (14-10, 9-6 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (7-16, 1-9 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (14-10, 9-6 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (7-16, 1-9 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky enters the matchup with Seattle Storm as losers of three straight games.

The Sky have gone 4-6 at home. Chicago is second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 36.6 rebounds. Angel Reese paces the Sky with 12.5 boards.

The Storm are 6-5 on the road. Seattle is seventh in the Western Conference with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 2.3.

Chicago scores 77.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 78.5 Seattle allows. Seattle averages 80.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 86.5 Chicago allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 12.5 rebounds for the Sky. Rachel Banham is averaging 11.7 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nneka Ogwumike is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Storm. Erica Wheeler is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Storm: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

