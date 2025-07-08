Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo hurts ankle late in win over Fluminense

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo hurt his left ankle during second-half injury time in T uesday’s…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo hurt his left ankle during second-half injury time in T uesday’s 2-0 win over Fluminense in the semifinals of the Club World Cup.

Caicedo received treatment, returned to the game, then hobbled off as Chelsea finished a man short.

“Moisés, he twisted his ankle,” Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said. “I told him, because there were just two, three minutes to go, I told him that we could play with 10 players. The important thing is it was not getting worse, because we have a game on Sunday, but he felt that he could try. But he tried and he felt pain. So hopefully he can be fit on Sunday. We see.”

Chelsea plays Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s final.

