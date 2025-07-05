Chelsea completes signing of winger Gittens from Dortmund

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea completed the signing of English winger Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund on Saturday for a reported…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea completed the signing of English winger Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund on Saturday for a reported initial fee of 48.5 million pounds ($66 million).

The 20-year-old Gittens signed a contract until 2032 and follows in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho, another former Manchester City youth player who developed his game at Dortmund. Sancho spent last season on loan at Chelsea from Manchester United.

“It feels great,” Gittens said. “It’s a great feeling to join such a big club as Chelsea.

“I can’t wait to learn from everyone in the team and to push myself to the max here. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Gittens joined Dortmund in 2020 shortly after his 16th birthday and scored 12 times in all competitions last season, but was often dropped to the bench after coach Niko Kovac took over in February.

Known as Jamie Bynoe-Gittens when he made his Dortmund debut in 2022, the winger announced last year he wanted to be known simply as Jamie Gittens. He said he was following the example of his father, who also uses part of his full surname.

Like Chelsea, Dortmund is playing at the Club World Cup in the United States. Playing for more than one team during the tournament isn’t allowed under FIFA rules, so Gittens will have to wait for the new English season to make his debut for Chelsea.

Chelsea has also signed strikers Joao Pedro and Liam Delap since the end of last season.

