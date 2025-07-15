Charlotte to host MLS All-Star game in 2026 for first time, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte will host the Major League Soccer All-Star game for the first time in 2026, according…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte will host the Major League Soccer All-Star game for the first time in 2026, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement has not been made official. MLS commissioner Don Garber is expected to confirm the venue on Wednesday at a news conference in Charlotte.

Charlotte FC, owned by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, was named the league’s 28th franchise in 2019 and began play in the league in 2022. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium, which is also home to the Panthers.

Charlotte has recently hosted Copa America and Club World Cup games.

This year’s All-Star game is set for Austin, Texas, between the MLS All-Stars and the Liga MX All-Stars.

The opponents for the 2026 All-Star game will be announced at a later date.

