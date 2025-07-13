Cards activate Iván Herrera from 10-day injured list, place Lars Nootbaar on IL

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals activated Iván Herrera from the 10-day injured list on Sunday before the…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals activated Iván Herrera from the 10-day injured list on Sunday before the series finale against the Atlanta Braves.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals placed outfielder Lars Nootbaar on the 10-day IL with a left rib injury.

Herrera hasn’t appeared in the lineup since June 19 when he strained his hamstring rounding first base after a hit in the first game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.

Herrera, who missed time earlier this season with a knee issue, is hitting .320 with eight homers and 36 RBIs. He has played in 42 games this year.

He was in the lineup Sunday as the designated hitter.

Nootbaar left Saturday’s game in the sixth inning and did not return.

Nootbaar has battled rib pain and an intercostal strain for several weeks. He is batting .227 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs.

