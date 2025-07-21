Cardinals take road losing streak into matchup with the Rockies

St. Louis Cardinals (51-49, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-75, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Monday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (51-49, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-75, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (0-0); Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-3, 5.65 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -152, Rockies +127; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals travel to the Colorado Rockies looking to break a four-game road losing streak.

Colorado has gone 12-37 in home games and 24-75 overall. The Rockies have a 10-16 record in games decided by one run.

St. Louis has a 22-29 record in road games and a 51-49 record overall. The Cardinals have a 39-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickey Moniak has 11 doubles, six triples, 14 home runs and 36 RBIs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 10 for 38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Alec Burleson leads the Cardinals with a .293 batting average, and has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 44 RBIs. Masyn Winn is 13 for 40 with two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Ryan Ritter: 10-Day IL (finger), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.