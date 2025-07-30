Cardinals take on the Marlins in series rubber match

Miami Marlins (51-55, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (55-54, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Miami Marlins (51-55, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (55-54, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Cal Quantrill (3-8, 5.05 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-7, 4.94 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -148, Marlins +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

St. Louis has a 32-23 record in home games and a 55-54 record overall. The Cardinals have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .250.

Miami has a 51-55 record overall and a 27-26 record in road games. The Marlins have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has a .286 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 19 doubles and 14 home runs. Masyn Winn is 12 for 37 with seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Xavier Edwards has 16 doubles, three triples and a home run for the Marlins. Kyle Stowers is 13 for 34 with five doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .241 batting average, 2.55 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: John King: day-to-day (oblique), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (finger), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.