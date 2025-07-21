Cardinals snap 3-game skid as the MLB-worst Rockies mark their 76th loss

DENVER (AP) — Willson Contreras homered drove in two runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-2 victory…

DENVER (AP) — Willson Contreras homered drove in two runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-2 victory over the MLB-worst Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

The Cardinals ended a three-game losing streak after being swept by Arizona while the Rockies marked their 100th game with their 76th loss.

Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado hit doubles and joined Jordan Walker with two hits apiece in a 15-hit night. Masyn Winn and Contreras had three hits each.

The Rockies took a 2-0 lead in the third, but Contreras hit a solo homer and Winn doubled in Arenado to tie the game in the fourth. Contreras gave St. Louis the lead for good with an RBI single in the fifth.

The Cardinals extended their lead on a single by Pedro Pagés and Donovan’s sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Michael McGreevy (2-1), recalled on Monday to make the start, went seven innings, giving up two runs on seven hits and no walks with one strikeout.

Austin Gomber (0-4) gave up five runs on 11 hits. He struck out six.

Mickey Moniak, Brenton Doyle and Adael Amador had two hits each for the Rockies.

Key moment

Contreras gave the Cardinals their first run with his homer, but it was his single to left in the fifth that brought in the go-ahead run.

Key stat

The Rockies have to go 18-44 the rest of the season to avoid tying the White Sox’s modern-era record of 121 losses set last year.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Erick Fedde (3-9, 4.83 ERA) faces Rockies RHP Bradley Blalock (0-2, 9.97) on Tuesday night.

