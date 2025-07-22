Cardinals play the Rockies leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (52-49, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-76, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (52-49, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-76, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Erick Fedde (3-9, 4.83 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Rockies: Bradley Blalock (0-2, 9.97 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -158, Rockies +132; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 12-38 record in home games and a 24-76 record overall. The Rockies have gone 9-14 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis is 52-49 overall and 23-29 on the road. Cardinals hitters have a collective .394 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 18 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 56 RBIs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 11 for 38 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 42 RBIs while hitting .244 for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 16 for 42 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .260 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: day-to-day (shoulder), Ryan Ritter: 10-Day IL (finger), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

