Cardinals play the Marlins leading series 1-0

Miami Marlins (50-55, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (55-53, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Miami Marlins (50-55, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (55-53, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (5-9, 6.66 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (10-4, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -168, Marlins +140; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Miami Marlins.

St. Louis has a 55-53 record overall and a 32-22 record in home games. The Cardinals have a 24-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami is 26-26 in road games and 50-55 overall. The Marlins have gone 20-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson leads the Cardinals with a .289 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 48 RBIs. Masyn Winn is 15 for 38 with seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 23 home runs while slugging .573. Xavier Edwards is 13 for 38 with three doubles, a triple and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Marlins: Kyle Stowers: day-to-day (illness), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (finger), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.