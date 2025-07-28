Cardinals play the Marlins in first of 3-game series

Miami Marlins (50-54, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-53, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Miami Marlins (50-54, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-53, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-4, 3.48 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (5-7, 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -121, Marlins +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Miami Marlins on Monday to start a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 54-53 record overall and a 31-22 record at home. The Cardinals have a 30-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami is 50-54 overall and 26-25 in road games. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals with 14 home runs while slugging .451. Alec Burleson is 9 for 37 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Stowers has 17 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 63 RBIs for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 10 for 34 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .245 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .271 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (finger), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

