Cardinals look to end road slide, play the Diamondbacks

St. Louis Cardinals (51-48, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (49-50, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-6, 4.94 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (8-5, 3.34 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -148, Cardinals +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals hit the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to end a three-game road skid.

Arizona has a 25-25 record at home and a 49-50 record overall. The Diamondbacks have an 11-19 record in games decided by one run.

St. Louis has gone 22-28 on the road and 51-48 overall. The Cardinals have a 23-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 71 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 9 for 36 with two doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has 22 doubles and eight home runs for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 13 for 41 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (back), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

