Cardinals host the Padres to open 4-game series

San Diego Padres (55-47, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (52-51, fourth in the NL Central) St.…

San Diego Padres (55-47, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (52-51, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (0-2, 6.08 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (9-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -138, Padres +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the San Diego Padres on Thursday to start a four-game series.

St. Louis has a 52-51 record overall and a 29-20 record at home. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .252, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

San Diego has gone 24-29 on the road and 55-47 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.60 ERA, which ranks sixth in MLB play.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 24 doubles and eight home runs for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 13 for 41 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a .285 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 18 doubles, four triples and five home runs. Xander Bogaerts is 13 for 37 with a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .264 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Padres: 6-4, .259 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Thomas Saggese: day-to-day (undisclosed), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.