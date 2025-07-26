Cardinals host the Padres on 3-game home win streak

San Diego Padres (55-49, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-51, fourth in the NL Central) St.…

San Diego Padres (55-49, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-51, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.73 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (6-7, 4.13 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -157, Padres +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the San Diego Padres.

St. Louis has a 54-51 record overall and a 31-20 record in home games. The Cardinals have gone 24-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego has gone 24-31 on the road and 55-49 overall. The Padres have a 29-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has a .293 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 24 doubles and nine home runs. Willson Contreras is 13 for 37 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 24 doubles and 19 home runs for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 13 for 39 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Padres: 4-6, .259 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.