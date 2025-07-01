Cardinals’ Contreras sustains left hand contusion when hit by pitch from Pirates ace Skenes

PITTSBURGH (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras sustained a left hand contusion after being hit by a…

Contreras stayed in the game to run the bases and was thrown out at home plate by Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham to end the inning while trying to score from second base on Pedro Pages’ single.

Contreras had X-rays on the hand, and they came back negative. He and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said it is doubtful that the three-time All-Star will play in the teams’ series finale on Wednesday.

Contreas was replaced in the bottom of the fourth by Alec Burleson, who shifted from left field. Garrett Hampson took over in left.

Contreras is hitting .248 in 82 games with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs.

The 33-year-old Contreras sustained a season-ending fractured left middle finger last Aug. 24 when he was hit by a pitch.

“When I get hit in the arm or hand, I get a little worried,” Contreras said. “I think I’m going to be OK, just a day or two (off).”

The Cardinals are off Thursday before opening a three-game series Friday in Chicago against the Cubs.

