Campbell takes John Deere for 2nd playoff victory this year. Brown wins BMW International

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Brian Campbell won for the second time this year on the PGA Tour, both in a playoff, when he closed with a 4-under 67 and beat Emiliano Grillo with a par on the first extra hole Sunday in the John Deere Classic.

It extended the win-or-bust season for Campbell, who won the Mexico Open in a playoff in late February. He has finished out of the top 30 every tournament except for his two victories.

This one might be enough to get him into the British Open, depending on how high up he moves in the world ranking published Monday, traditionally used as the alternate list.

Grillo, who also closed with a 67, took the lead when Campbell made double bogey on 15, only to three-putt for bogey on the 16th.

Campbell, one of the shorter hitters on tour, blasted a 3-wood to 18 feet for a two-putt birdie on the par-5 17th and narrowly missed a 25-foot birdie on the 18th. He was the first player to post at 18-under 266.

Grillo got up-and-down for birdie on the 17th, holing an 8-foot putt, and caught a bad break on the 18th when his drive settled into a divot. He hit wedge to just inside 40 feet and two-putted for par to join Campbell at 266.

David Lipsky was poised to join them when he hit a punch 3-wood to 8 feet for eagle on the 17th to tie for the lead. But he hooked his drive on the 18th, couldn’t reach the green, and his 15-foot par putt to get into the playoff caught the left lip and spun away. He shot 68 and tied for third with Kevin Roy (65).

European tour

MUNICH (AP) — Daniel Brown was in tears after winning the BMW International Open by two strokes, days after the death of a close friend.

The No. 170-ranked Brown shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the final round to capture his second European tour title, after the ISPS Handa World Invitational in 2023. It was his first top 10 since February.

After making his sixth and final birdie of the day at the par-5 18th, Brown walked off the green and started to cry. The Englishman said a close friend died last weekend and that was his motivation to win at Golfclub München Eichenried.

Brown started the day with a one-shot lead over Jordan Smith (67), birdied four of his first six holes, and picked up two more birdies coming home to finish on 22-under par for the week.

Ladies European Tour

MAYNOOTH, Ireland (AP) — Lottie Woad of England became the first amateur in three years to win a Ladies European Tour title, closing with a 4-under 69 for a six-shot victory in the Women’s Irish Open.

Woad, the world No. 1 amateur, entered the final round with a seven-stroke lead.

The 21-year-old Woad just completed her junior year at Florida State and won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2023. She finished at 21-under par, six shots ahead of Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden.

The last amateur winner of an LET event was Jana Melichova in the 2022 Czech Ladies Open.

Other tours

Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe closed with a 3-under 70 for a four-shot victory over Danthai Boonma in the International Series Morocco on the Asian Tour. … Maximilian Steinlechner of Austria won his first Challenge Tour title when he closed with a 5-under 69 for a two-shot victory over Filippo Celli of Italy in the Interwetten Open. … David Perkins closed with a 4-under 67 and won the Explore NB Open in Canada by one shot over Tripp Kinney for his first title on the PGA Tour Americas. … Saki Nagamine made par on the 18th hole four times, first in regulation for a 2-under 70, and then three times in a sudden-death playoff before beating Megumi Kido in the Shiseido-JAL Ladies Open on the Japan LPGA. … Hyejun Park closed with a 2-under 70 for a one-shot victory over Seunghui Ro in the Lotte Open on the Korea LPGA. … Keith Horne of South Africa had a third consecutive 4-under 68 and won the inaugural Reignwood Legends Championship in Beijing on the European Legends Tour.

