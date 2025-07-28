Caminero and Rasmussen help Rays beat Yankees 4-2 in series opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Junior Caminero hit a two-run homer, Drew Rasmussen recovered from a rocky start on the mound…

NEW YORK (AP) — Junior Caminero hit a two-run homer, Drew Rasmussen recovered from a rocky start on the mound and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Monday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Caminero connected against Cam Schlittler (1-1) in the first inning for his 27th home run. Josh Lowe hit a go-ahead single in the fifth to chase the rookie starter.

Tampa Bay won for only the eighth time in 26 games to avoid falling under .500 for the first time since May 24.

In the bottom of the first, the Yankees loaded the bases when Rasmussen (8-5) allowed consecutive one-out singles to Jasson Domínguez, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton. The right-hander then walked Jazz Chisholm Jr. and issued a free pass to Ryan McMahon two batters later, forcing in another run.

But after the Yankees tied it, Rasmussen retired 12 straight and 13 of his final 14 batters. He permitted four hits and struck out five in five innings.

Edwin Uceta fanned four in two perfect innings, and Pete Fairbanks got four outs for his 18th save.

Yandy Díaz added a sacrifice fly in the eighth, when the Rays had two infield hits.

Schlittler allowed three runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings in his third career start.

The Yankees have lost eight of 12 following a five-game winning streak from July 6-11. After seeing 33 pitches in the first inning, New York managed only three baserunners.

Key moments

Fairbanks fanned Stanton on a high fastball with a runner on first to end the eighth. The right-hander closed it out when center fielder Jonny DeLuca made a running catch on a flyball by Austin Wells.

Key stats

Rasmussen has allowed two runs in 18 career innings at Yankee Stadium. … Caminero homered after going 1 for 12 last weekend in Cincinnati.

Up next

Yankees LHP Max Fried (11-4, 2.62 ERA), who is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in his last four starts, faces Tampa Bay RHP Joe Boyle (1-0, 1.42) on Tuesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.