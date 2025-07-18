Cal Raleigh grateful for All-Star experience, eager for Mariners to finish 2nd half strong

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh quipped that he was ready for things to go back to normal,…

But, what exactly, has Raleigh’s “normal” been in 2025?

Prior to becoming the first catcher and switch hitter to win the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday night, Raleigh broke the American League record for home runs before the All-Star break with 38.

He’s already set a career high for home runs in a season, and only needs to drive in 19 more runs over the Mariners’ final 68 games to set a watermark in that category as well.

Raleigh said the 2025 campaign has been normal in some ways, and in others, not so much.

“I feel like the last month has been obviously a little more,” Raleigh said. “But, it’s a good thing, not a bad thing. I don’t want to make it seem like it’s a burden or it’s anything like that ’cause it’s not. It’s a great position to be in.”

Raleigh’s first half allowed him to create an abundance of memories over his three days in Atlanta. His father, Todd, a former coach of Tennessee and Western Carolina, threw the pitches during the Home Run Derby. Cal’s 15-year-old brother, Todd Raleigh Jr., did the catching.

“It was an unforgettable night,” Raleigh said. “Obviously, I (got) to have my family involved and to win the whole thing was something I didn’t think I was going to do. So, all around, great night. Definitely one that I’ll remember for a while.”

For all the memorable moments, though, Raleigh did a whole bunch of hustling and bustling. Raleigh, who has caught the third-most innings in the majors so far this season, found himself busy with media obligations, signing events and catching up with others in the baseball world.

There wasn’t much downtime, but he did briefly sneak home Wednesday to Cullowhee, North Carolina to hang out with his family. He even got to watch his brother play in a travel ball tournament in East Cobb, Georgia, located just 15 minutes north of Truist Park, home of the 2025 All-Star Game.

“I don’t get to see him,” Raleigh said, “so it was a good all-around week.”

But now, his focus has turned to propelling the Mariners into the postseason for the second time since making his major league debut in 2021.

Entering Friday night’s contest against the AL West-leading Houston Astros, the Mariners held a 1 1/2 game lead on the Tampa Bay Rays for the final wild-card spot.

Seattle finished the first half by winning six of its final nine games, and as a team hit better than expected while coming up a bit short on the pitching side.

From Raleigh’s perspective, the Mariners have sufficient talent, but just need to be more consistent.

“We need each guy to carry their own weight, carry their end of the bargain, I guess, for the team,” Raleigh said. “And each night, like I said, being prepared and I think if each guy’s doing that, I think we’re going to like where we’re at at the end of the year.”

It would only help the Mariners’ cause, though, if Raleigh could replicate, or at least come close to repeating what he accomplished during Seattle’s first 96 games. Should Raleigh continue with his offensive excellence, he could find himself adding more hardware to what he accumulated at the All-Star festivities.

Which, of course, wouldn’t be all that normal for as even-keeled a backstop as there is in the majors — one who preaches that his routines are what have kept him grounded amid his ascent.

“When you get to the field, it’s still the same process that you’ve been going through,” Raleigh said. “It’s that slow, kind of process, that slow burn up to the game and making sure that you’re prepared, ready to go and doing the things that you need to do and making sure that you’re not letting things creep in that are not as important.”

