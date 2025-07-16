Caitlin Clark struggles in front of sold-out Boston Garden crowd but Fever beat Sun

BOSTON (AP) — Caitlin Clark went to the bench with an apparent leg injury in the final minute of the…

BOSTON (AP) — Caitlin Clark went to the bench with an apparent leg injury in the final minute of the Indiana Fever’s 85-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night.

Natasha Howard scored 18 points with 13 rebounds in front of a sold-out crowd of 19,156 at the home of the Boston Celtics and Bruins.

Clark struggled during the game, scoring 14 points on 4 for 14 shooting, and walked off the court at the end crying and clutching her right leg. Clark missed five games recently and five others earlier in the season with left leg injuries.

Tina Charles scored 21 points with 11 rebounds for the Sun, who fell to 3-19 for the season — the worst record in the WNBA.

SPARKS 99, MYSTICS 80

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dearica Hamby scored 26 points, Rickea Jackson had 22 and Los Angeles used a big first-half run to beat Washington.

Shakira Austin had 16 points and eight rebounds for Washington. Sug Sutton added 14 points and Aaliyah Edwards scored 13.

The Sparks closed the first half on a 17-2 run over the final four minutes to reach their most points scored in any half this season at 59. Hamby scored 18 in the first half, including a 3-pointer just before the buzzer for a 25-point lead.

The Mystics, who were held to 12 points in the second quarter, scored 12 points in the opening four minutes of the third. But the Sparks held onto their double-digit lead for the entire second half.

Los Angeles (8-14) won consecutive games for the first time this season to match its win total from last season.

Washington (11-11) had won three in a row.

