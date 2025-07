Caitlin Clark leaves with injury late in the Fever’s 85-77 victory over the Sun

BOSTON (AP) — Caitlin Clark went to the bench with an apparent leg injury in the final minute of the…

BOSTON (AP) — Caitlin Clark went to the bench with an apparent leg injury in the final minute of the Indiana Fever’s 85-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night.

Natasha Howard scored 18 points with 13 rebounds in front of a sold-out crowd of 19,156 at the home of the Boston Celtics and Bruins.

Clark struggled during the game, scoring 14 points on 4 for 14 shooting, and walked off the court at the end crying and clutching her right leg. Clark missed five games recently and five others earlier in the season with left leg injuries.

Tina Charles scored 21 points with 11 rebounds for the Sun, who fell to 3-19 for the season — the worst record in the WNBA.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.