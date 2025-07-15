Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings on MLB ASG, WNBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players can start with a $1 bet on the MLB All-Star Game or any other available market. This will unlock 10 100% profit boosts for players to use throughout the week.

These profit boosts are the starting point for new players on Caesars Sportsbook. Start with a bet on the All-Star Game before checking out the odds for The Open, WNBA, NBA Summer League and more.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Bet $1, Win Profit Boosts

This is a unique offer because it comes with 10 different opportunities to win cash. Set up a new account and lock in a $1 wager on the All-Star Game.

Players will receive 10 100% profit boosts to use on a variety of sports. Players can double their winnings on $25 wagers with each boost. There are plenty of opportunities for players to win big during July.

How to Activate Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

This is an opportunity for players to start winning big on MLB, WNBA, NBA Summer League, golf, tennis and more. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

to start signing up. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a secure profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Use a $1 bet to unlock 10 100% profit boosts no matter the outcome of the original wager.

Players will be able to use these profit boosts to double their winnings on $25 wagers.

MLB All-Star Game Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily odds boosts. This is a different way to get in on the action, and there are plenty of options for the MLB All-Star Game. Boost the odds on superstars like Shohei Ohtani and Cal Raleigh.

There will be daily odds boosts throughout the regular season and into the postseason in October. Take a closer look at two of the most popular odds boosts for the All-Star Game:

Cal Raleigh to hit the first home run in the 2025 All-Star Game (+650)

Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run and Caitlin Clark to hit over 1.5 three-pointers (+775)

