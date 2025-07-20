By The Numbers: A look at Scottie Scheffler’s win at the British Open

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Here’s a look at some of Scottie Scheffler’s key numbers after the American won the…

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Here’s a look at some of Scottie Scheffler’s key numbers after the American won the British Open:

1

Number of holes over par for Scheffler in the final two rounds at Royal Portrush.

4

Majors won by Scheffler in the last three years.

11

Consecutive times Scheffler has won when leading going into the final round.

20

Wins worldwide by Scheffler in the last 30 months.

267

Scheffler’s winning total at Royal Portrush, three shots off the British Open record.

333

Days until the start of the U.S. Open, where Scheffler will be bidding to complete the career Grand Slam.

3.1 million

The amount (in dollars) Scheffler took home for winning at Royal Portrush.

91 million

Scheffler’s official career prize money (in dollars).

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.