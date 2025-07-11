Burton leads Golden State against Las Vegas after 21-point showing

Golden State Valkyries (10-9, 5-5 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (9-11, 4-6 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Golden State Valkyries (10-9, 5-5 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (9-11, 4-6 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries visits the Las Vegas Aces after Veronica Burton scored 21 points in the Valkyries’ 80-61 victory over the Indiana Fever.

The Aces have gone 4-6 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas is sixth in the Western Conference with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by NaLyssa Smith averaging 1.7.

The Valkyries are 5-5 in Western Conference play. Golden State ranks second in the Western Conference with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Temi Fagbenle averaging 2.3.

Las Vegas’ average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Golden State allows. Golden State’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Las Vegas has given up to its opponents (44.2%).

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Valkyries defeated the Aces 95-68 in their last matchup on June 7. Kayla Thornton led the Valkyries with 22 points, and A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Gray is averaging 12.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games.

Monique Billings is averaging 8.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Valkyries. Thornton is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Valkyries: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

INJURIES: Aces: A’ja Wilson: out (wrist), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

Valkyries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.