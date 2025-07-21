Buenos Aires to host MotoGP races again after nearly 30 years and hopes to bring F1 back as well

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — After nearly three decades, MotoGP will return to Argentina’s capital of Buenos Aires and a…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — After nearly three decades, MotoGP will return to Argentina’s capital of Buenos Aires and a renovated racetrack in 2027, with local authorities hoping it will help bring Formula 1 back as well.

The top motorcycling circuit has been staging its races in Argentina at the Termas de Río Hondo racetrack since 2014, in the province of Santiago del Estero.

MotoGP last raced in Buenos Aires in 1999.

“Buenos Aires used to be the capital of motorsports and motorcycling in the region, and today it begins to regain that status,” Mayor Jorge Macri said Monday while making the announcement at the Óscar and Juan Gálvez racetrack.

“But we’re going for more: this is the first step toward applying again to host Formula 1,” he added.

To host the MotoGP event, the capital committed to a complete renovation of the municipal racetrack in October. Racing legends like Juan Manuel Fangio and Michael Schumacher competed there in the past. The German driver won the last F1 race there, in 1998.

The work on the circuit will include the track, pits, paddock, bumpers and safety zones, according to the Buenos Aires City Hall.

Organizers estimate that MotoGP will have a direct economic impact on the city of approximately $150 million. It will also generate jobs in sectors such as hospitality, gastronomy, transportation, and services.

“Bringing MotoGP to the city means the arrival of an elite competition, with the most important international teams and riders, which will be enjoyed by approximately 150,000 people at the track and millions of viewers via television and streaming in more than 200 countries,” Macri said.

