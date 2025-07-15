British Open returns to Royal Portrush. The PGA Tour is in Lake Tahoe

Royal & Ancient BRITISH OPEN Site: Portrush, Northern Ireland. Course: Royal Portrush GC. Yardage: 7,381, Par: 71. Prize money: $17…

Royal & Ancient

BRITISH OPEN

Site: Portrush, Northern Ireland.

Course: Royal Portrush GC. Yardage: 7,381, Par: 71.

Prize money: $17 million. Winner’s share: $3.1 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. (Peacock), 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion Xander Schauffele.

Last year: Xander Schauffele closed with a 65 for a two-shot victory at Royal Troon for his second major of the year after winning the PGA Championship.

Notes: The British Open returns to Royal Portrush for the second time in six years, after having gone 68 years since the Open first went to the Northern Ireland links. … Schauffele will try to become only the fourth player in the last 50 years to win the claret jug in consecutive years, joining Padraig Harrington, Tiger Woods and Tom Watson. … Rory McIlroy has yet to win on his native soil as a professional. He missed the cut at Royal Portrush in 2019. … Shane Lowry of Ireland won the Open the last time at Royal Portrush. … Chris Gotterup got into the field for the first time by winning the Scottish Open last week. … The R&A decided not to raise the purse ($17 million) for the first time since 2012. … Five players from the Emerald Isle have won majors dating to Harrington first winning at Carnoustie in 2007. … There are 19 players from LIV Golf in the field.

Next year: Royal Birkdale.

Online: https://www.theopen.com/

PGA Tour and European Tour

BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Truckee, California.

Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood). Yardage: 7,480. Par: 71.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner’s share: $720,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Nick Dunlap.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Chris Gotterup won the Genesis Scottish Open and William Mouw won the ISCO Championship.

Notes: The tournament is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and held the same week as the British Open. The winner gets into the PGA Championship but not the Masters. … The field features Max Homa, who this week a year ago was No. 15 in the world. Now he has fallen out of the top 100 for the first time since early 2021 and has not been eligible for the last two majors. … NCAA champion Michael La Sasso of Ole Miss is among those who have received a sponsor exemption. … Nick Dunlap is back to defend his title. He won his second PGA Tour title a year ago but has slipped to No. 79 in the world and was not exempt for the British Open. … Chris Gotterup was planning to play until winning the Scottish Open to earn one of the final spots at Royal Portrush. … The field features German twins Yannik and Jeremy Paul, who played their college golf at Colorado.

PGA Tour next week: 3M Open.

European Tour next tournament: Nexo Open on Aug. 7-10.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/ and https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

Korn Ferry Tour

PRICE CUTTER CHARITY CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Springfield, Missouri.

Course: Highland Springs CC. Yardage: 7,115. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Matt McCarty.

Points leader: Austin Smotherman.

Last week: Neal Shipley won The Ascendant.

Next week: NV5 Invitational.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/

LPGA Tour

Last week: Grace Kim won the Amundi Evian Championship.

Next week: ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

LIV Golf League

Last week: Talor Gooch won LIV Golf Andalucia.

Next week: LIV Golf UK.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Steve Allan won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Next week: Senior British Open.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

Other tours

USGA: U.S. Junior Girls, Atlanta Athletic Club (Riverside), Johns Creek, Georgia. Previous winner: Rianne Malixi. Television: Friday-Saturday, 3-5 p.m. (Peacock), 9-11 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay). Online: https://championships.usga.org/usgirlsjunior.html

Epson Tour: Casella Golf Championship, Pinehaven CC, Guilderland, New York. Previous winner: Lauren (Stephenson) Morris. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Challenge Tour: German Challenge, Wittelsbacher GC, Neuburg an der Donau, Germany. Previous winner: New tournament. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

Japan LPGA: Meiji Yasuda Ladies, Sendai Classic GC, Miyagi, Japan. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

