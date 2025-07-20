British Open at a glance

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — A brief glance at the final round Sunday in the British Open at Royal Portrush:…

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — A brief glance at the final round Sunday in the British Open at Royal Portrush:

THE VICTOR: Scottie Scheffler closed with a 3-under 68 for a four-shot victory, his second title major of the year and fourth of his career.

THE SPOILS: Scheffler won the gold medal, the silver claret jug and an exemption into the British Open through 2050. He also won $3.1 million.

THE RUNNER-UP: Harris English shot 66 and was runner-up for the second time in a major this year, both times to Scheffler. He moved to No. 6 in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings.

HOMETOWN FAVORITE: Rory McIlroy shot 69 and tied for seventh in the only major played in his home country.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Bryson DeChambeau closed with a 64 and tied for 10th. It was his third top-10 finish in a major this year. He missed the cut in the other one.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Scheffler hit 9-iron to 10 inches on the opening hole for birdie, setting the tone for a day in which no one got closer than four shots the entire round.

KEY STATISTIC: Americans finished 1-2-3 in the British Open for the first time since 1998.

NOTEWORTHY: Scheffler joins Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth as active players one major away from the career Grand Slam.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I think Tiger stands alone in the game of golf. He was inspirational for me growing up. He was a very, very talented guy, and he was a special person to be able to be as good as he was at the game of golf.” — Scheffler, on comparison with Tiger Woods.

NEXT YEAR: Royal Birkdale.

