BRITISH OPEN ’25: Facts and figures of golf’s oldest championship

Facts and figures for the British Open: Event: 153rd Open Championship. Dates: July 17-20. Site: Royal Portrush GC. Length: 7,381…

Facts and figures for the British Open:

Event: 153rd Open Championship.

Dates: July 17-20.

Site: Royal Portrush GC.

Length: 7,381 yards.

Par: 71.

Field: 156 players minimum.

Playoff (if necessary): 4 holes, aggregate score.

Prize money: TBA ($17 million in 2024).

Winner’s share: TBA ($3.1 million in 2024).

Defending champion: Xander Schauffele.

Last year: Xander Schauffele closed with a 6-under 65 to overcome a two-shot deficit in the final round at Royal Troon and give the Americans a sweep of the four majors for the first time since 1982. Schauffele won his second major of the year after the PGA Championship. He became the first player to twice have a 65 in the closing round to win a major.

Last time at Royal Portrush: Shane Lowry won the first British Open in Northern Ireland since 1951 with a six-shot victory at Royal Portrush. He closed with a 1-over 72 in weather so bad no one from the last 12 groups broke par.

British Open champions at Royal Portrush: Shane Lowry (2019), Max Faulkner (1951).

Major champions in 2025: Rory McIlroy (Masters), Scottie Scheffler (PGA Championship), J.J. Spaun (U.S. Open).

Key statistic: This is the third time Royal Portrush has hosted the British Open, the fewest of any course in history except for Royal Cinque Ports (1909 and 1920) and Prince’s (1932).

The betting favorites from BetMGM Sportsbook: Scott Scheffler (+500), Rory McIlroy (+750), Jon Rahm (+1200), Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton (+2200).

Worth noting: Five players from the Emerald Isle have won11 majors dating to 2007.

Worth quoting: “When it’s firm, fast, blustery, that’s the best links golf. Throw in nine holes of bad weather.” — Padraig Harrington.

Television (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. (Peacock), 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.