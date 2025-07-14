BRITISH OPEN ’25: A trivia quiz covering more than a century of golf

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — How well do you know British Open history? Try this quiz: 1. What was the…

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — How well do you know British Open history? Try this quiz:

1. What was the first trophy given to the British Open champion?

a.) A championship belt

b.) A claret jug

c.) A silver sword

2. Who holds the British Open record for largest margin of victory?

a.) Old Tom Morris

b.) Louis Oosthuizen

c.) Tiger Woods

3. Who was the first Irish golfer to win the British Open?

a.) Shane Lowry

b.) Padraig Harrington

c.) Fred Daly

4. Who has won the British Open on the most links courses?

a.) J.H. Taylor

b.) Peter Thomson

c.) Tom Watson

5. Who is the oldest player to win the British Open?

a.) Stewart Cink

b.) Old Tom Morris

c.) Roberto De Vincenzo

6. Who has the lowest round in British Open history?

a.) Rory McIlroy

b.) Xander Schauffele

c.) Branden Grace

7. Where was the first British Open that was not in Scotland or England?

a.) Royal Porthcawl

b.) Royal Portrush

c.) Portmarnock

8. Seve Ballesteros is the only British Open champion to accomplish which feat?

a.) He won the claret jug on a Saturday, Sunday and Monday

b.) He was penalized two shots in the final round for being late to the first tee

c.) He broke par in the final round without hitting a single fairway

9. Who is the player with the most runner-up finishes in the British Open?

a.) Harry Vardon

b.) Jack Nicklaus

c.) Greg Norman

10. Who was the first British Open champion to win outside of Britain?

a.) Shane Lowry

b.) Max Faulkner

c.) Richard Burton

11. Which links course has held the British Open the most times?

a.) St. Andrews

b.) Prestwick

c.) Musselburgh

12. At which British Open links did Sam Snead arrive by rail and think it was an abandoned course?

a.) Prestwick

b.) Royal Cinque Ports

c.) St. Andrews

13. Who was the last player ranked outside the top 50 in the world to win the British Open?

a.) Brian Harman

b.) Ben Curtis

c.) Darren Clarke

14. Denny Shute achieved what feat in 1933 that has never been matched by another British Open champion?

a.) He played the final round as a single

b.) He shot the same score all four rounds

c.) He won after making the cut on the number

15. In the famous “Duel in the Sun” at Turnberry in 1977 between Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus, which player had the 36-hole lead?

a.) Raymond Floyd

b.) Ben Crenshaw

c.) Roger Maltbie

16. Who holds the 72-hole scoring record at the British Open?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Henrik Stenson

c.) Collin Morikawa

17. Who is the first player to win the claret jug in his British Open debut?

a.) Ben Hogan

b.) Tom Watson

c.) Old Tom Morris

18. Who was the first player from Dublin to win the British Open?

a.) Padraig Harrington

b.) Christy O’Connor Jr.

c.) Ben Hogan

Answers

1. a

2. a

3. c

4. c

5. b

6. c

7. b

8. a

9. b

10. b

11. a

12. c

13. c

14. b

15. c

16. b

17. a

18. c (Dublin, Texas)

